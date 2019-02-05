Serial fans, watch the HBO trailer for new Adnan Syed documentary

HBO has released a trailer for its upcoming four-part documentary The Case Against Adnan Syed.

The closer you look, the more you see. #TheCaseAgainstAdnanSyed is coming soon to @HBO. pic.twitter.com/ixyDcJowrj — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) February 5, 2019

Like the first season of the hit Serial podcast back in 2014, the documentary will explore the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, 18, and the conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, for the crime.

The voices and faces in the trailer will be familiar to those who closely followed Serial's first season and the news that's broken since then about Syed's case. Rabia Chaudry, a lawyer and childhood friend of Syed who has her own podcast, Undisclosed, is seen researching the case, and controversial figure Jay Wilds, who testified against Syed, is briefly heard saying, "I know there are things that don't look good for me."

A press release from 2016 promises "new discoveries, as well as groundbreaking revelations that challenge the state's case," aided by "exclusive access to Syed, the defense team, the Syed family, friends and teachers of Hae Min Lee and Adnan Syed, and members of City of Baltimore law enforcement."

The four-hour series is directed by Amy Berg, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the 2006 documentary Deliver Us From Evil, about sex abuse in the Roman Catholic Church, and who also directed and co-wrote West of Memphis, about the West Memphis Three.

Syed was granted a new trial in 2018.

HBO did not immediately respond to a request for a release date, but a tweet promises the series is "coming soon."