Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and others will battle in Mario Tennis Aces for charity

In the absence of sporting events these days, tennis stars like Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova will be taking to the court using Mario Tennis Aces via Facebook Gaming.
Osaka and Sharapova are two in a group of both tennis players and celebrities like Seal, Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid who will compete May 3 at 1 p.m. PT on Facebook Gaming in a Mario Tennis Aces tournament, with a $1 million charity donation at stake, Facebook gaming said in a tweet Wednesday.
