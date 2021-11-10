Sephora holiday savings event is happening right now

Sephora's holiday savings event is now live, and beauty insiders can take advantage of three different offers based on their membership using the offer code YAYHOLIDAY. Sephora's membership program, of course, has three main tiers: Rouge, VIB (very important beauty insider) and Insiders. Rouge members can get a 20% discount through Nov. 15. This offer is also available to VIB members today through Nov. 15, although they will receive a 15% discount, while Insiders will receive a 10% discount from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.
Outside of this membership offer, all Sephora Collection products will automatically be discounted by 30% for all beauty insiders. The beauty insider offer excludes products from brands such as The Ordinary, MAC Cosmetics and a few others, but there's enough to choose from during this sale that you won't be disappointed.