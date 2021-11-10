Sephora holiday savings event is happening right now

Sephora

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Sephora's , and beauty insiders can take advantage of three different offers based on their membership using the offer code YAYHOLIDAY. Sephora's membership program, of course, has three main tiers: Rouge, VIB (very important beauty insider) and Insiders. Rouge members can get a 20% discount through Nov. 15. This offer is also available to VIB members today through Nov. 15, although they will receive a 15% discount, while Insiders will receive a 10% discount from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15.

Outside of this membership offer, all Sephora Collection products will automatically be discounted by 30% for all beauty insiders. The beauty insider offer excludes products from brands such as The Ordinary, MAC Cosmetics and a few others, but there's enough to choose from during this sale that you won't be disappointed.