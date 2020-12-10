Sephiroth joins Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, kills Mario

Nintendo

After Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Cloud Strife and Sephiroth will do battle on a new stage: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo is adding Sephiroth to the roster of Smash Bros. fighters in December, it was announced on Thursday's Game Awards.

Sephiroth was announced via a trailer in which he essentially murdered Mario, impaling Mario with his Masamune sword. For real. The video also showed Sephiroth's in-game repertoire, including hinting at an ultimate attack in which he transforms into Safer Sephiroth.

Sephiroth is the fourth character to be added to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate this year, following Fire Emblem's Byleth, Min Min from Arms in June, and Minecraft's Steve (with Alex, Zombie, and Enderman as outfit options) in October.

Sephiroth, Min Min and Steve are all part of the Switch game's Fighter Pass Vol. 2, a collection of six new fighters scheduled to be added to Smash Bros. Ultimate. After Sephiroth's inclusion, there are three fighters remaining to be added from Fight Pass Vol. 2. They'll be added throughout 2021, the game's creator has said.

After Super Smash Bros. Ultimate launched in Dec. 2018 with 74 characters, the first Fighter Pass added Persona 5's Joker, Dragon Quest's Hero, Banjo and Kazooie's Banjo and Kazooie, Fatal Fury's Terry, and Byleth.

Sephiroth was last seen in Final Fantasy 7 Remake back in May, which received universal acclaim upon release. After Smash Bros., he'll be the main villain in the follow-up: Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2.