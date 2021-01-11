Sennheiser's new $70 HD 250BT headphones look promising

Sennheiser

CES

The last few years I've written up a fair number of new Sennheiser headphones, most of which have had more premium price tags. But now the company is releasing a new $70 (£60) on-ear wireless model, the 250BT, that should appeal to those on a tighter budget. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, its features seem pretty basic, but it does have 25-hour battery life, according to Sennheiser, and support for the AAC and AptX audio codecs and also taps into Sennheiser Smart Control app, allowing you to customize the sound.

Read more: Best on-ear headphones of 2021

You can use the 250BT as a headset for making calls, but Sennheiser doesn't really talk up the call quality, mentioning only that the headphones have a built-in microphone.

The 250BT was released in India late last year and will soon be available in the U.S. and select European markets. I'll let you know how it sounds and fits as soon as I get my hands on a review sample, but I suspect it will deliver punchy sound, with strong bass based on Sennheiser referencing "club sound."

In other headphones news, Sennheiser is also releasing a new pair of wired in-ear headphones, the IE 300. The company says they feature "a refined version of Sennheiser's acclaimed 7mm Extra Wide Band (XWB) transducer, delivering a highly detailed, natural listening experience." The IE 300 carries a list price of $300.