Sennheiser sale: Get this noise-canceling headphone for its Black Friday price of $80

Sarah Tew/CNET

The last time we saw this headset priced so low was back on Black Friday -- and now that deal is back: The Sennheiser HD 4.50 is back down to $80 at both Amazon and Best Buy. That's a $100 off its full asking price.

Having reviewed the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC (basically the same headphone), we can authoritatively say it's a nice alternative to Bose models that cost five times as much. The wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 and aptX, but the big draw is the active noise cancellation. Sennheiser rates the battery life for up to 19 hours with noise cancellation on, and up to an impressive 25 hours with it off. It comes bundled with a cable so you can keep the party going in wired mode (for plugging into in-flight entertainment systems, for instance).

Read more: Best headphones of 2020