Sennheiser PXC 550-II: Bose and Sony rival gets upgraded

The Momentum 3 Wireless isn't the only new noise-cancelling headphone in the Sennheiser line this fall. The company also announced the PXC 550-II, an upgraded version of its well-received PX 550, which was targeted at the same crowd who buys Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones. The PCX 550-II will be available in October for $350 or £299. There's no word yet on Australian pricing, but that price converts to roughly AU$540.

I was able to get an early listen to the Momentum 3 Wireless, but not this model. The biggest changes are the addition of Bluetooth 5.0, support for the AAC audio codec, and a new button that allows you to access your voice assistant of choice, including Siri, Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa. The headphones still seem to charge via micro-USB, not USB-C, which is a bit disappointing. And they appear to have the same design with only a color change -- they're all black now.

The original PX 550 came out in 2016 and you can pick it on Amazon for $230. I liked it and gave it high marks, but it kind of got lost in the shuffle as Bose and Sony duked it out for noise-cancelling supremacy in recent years with the QuietComfort 35 II and WH-1000XM3 respectively.

The Momentum 3 Wireless is the more exciting new headphone, but the PXC 550-II should also be impressive. I look forward to trying it out in the coming weeks and posting a full review.

