Sennheiser PXC 550-II: Bose and Sony rival gets upgraded

The Momentum 3 Wireless isn't the only new noise-cancelling headphone in the Sennheiser line this fall. The company also announced the PXC 550-II, an upgraded version of its well-received PX 550, which was targeted at the same crowd who buys Bose and Sony noise-cancelling headphones. The PCX 550-II will be available in October for $350 or £299. There's no word yet on Australian pricing, but that price converts to roughly AU$540.
I was able to get an early listen to the Momentum 3 Wireless, but not this model. The biggest changes are the addition of Bluetooth 5.0, support for the AAC audio codec, and a new button that allows you to access your voice assistant of choice, including Siri, Google Assitant and Amazon Alexa. The headphones still seem to charge via micro-USB, not USB-C, which is a bit disappointing. And they appear to have the same design with only a color change -- they're all black now.
Read: Hands-on with the new Sennhesier Momentum 3 Wireless
The original PX 550 came out in 2016 and you can pick it on Amazon for $230. I liked it and gave it high marks, but it kind of got lost in the shuffle as Bose and Sony duked it out for noise-cancelling supremacy in recent years with the QuietComfort 35 II and WH-1000XM3 respectively.
The Momentum 3 Wireless is the more exciting new headphone, but the PXC 550-II should also be impressive. I look forward to trying it out in the coming weeks and posting a full review.
PXC 550-II Key specs
- Fold-flat design
- Adaptive noise cancellation
- One-touch access to virtual assistants such as Siri, Google and Alexa via Voice Assistant Button
- Bluetooth 5.0 compliant, supporting SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX low-latency codec
- Triple-microphone array for speech clarity when giving voice commands or making calls
- Operation via touch pad and voice prompt interface
- Up to 30 hours of battery life, with USB charging
- Personalize settings and audio modes via Sennheiser Smart Control App
- Carrying case, USB charging cable, audio cable and in-flight adapter included
- Two-year warranty
- Price: $350
- Available in October
Discuss: Sennheiser PXC 550-II: Bose and Sony rival gets upgraded
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.