Send free pizza to voters waiting in line via Pizza to the Polls

It's Election Day, and there are long lines of people waiting to vote out there. A nonprofit group called Pizza to the Polls wants to feed them.

Friends Katie Harlow, Noah Manger and Scott Duncombe founded the site in 2016 as news spread that year of long lines at the polls.

The three friends soon needed help, so they recruited and trained a team of over 20 volunteers from across the US, England and Australia to order and coordinate delivery of 2,368 pizzas to 128 polling places across 24 states. At the end of the 2016 election, they'd raised $43,307 from 1,728 donors, and their efforts had served up 25,000 slices of pizza.

The effort is non-partisan. "Ain't nothing partisan about trying to make voting less of a drag," the group says in its FAQ.

If there's a long line at a polling place that you know about, you can report it to request a pizza be sent there. You can also help feed voters by donating $20 to fund a pizza.

At noon PT on Election Day, the site was reporting it had raised $150,636 and so far had sent 3,182 pizzas to 229 polling places in 35 states.