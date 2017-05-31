Senators want FBI to investigate FCC's alleged DDoS attack

1:48 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

The FCC still hasn't provided any evidence it was hit by an alleged DDoS attack, but senators hope the FBI will.

Here's a breakdown of that alphabet soup we just served. In the first week of May, the FCC's website went down after an epic net neutrality rant from "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver encouraged viewers to flood the page with visits and comments. He pulled a similar stunt in 2014, and yep, also temporarily shut down the website.

Except this time, the FCC said Oliver had no influence on the outage. The FCC said it was actually the victim of a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack around the exact same time that "Last Week Tonight" aired.

"These were deliberate attempts by external actors to bombard the FCC's comment system with a high amount of traffic to our commercial cloud host," the FCC said in a statement in May. However, the FCC has since declined to publish any evidence showing it was a DDoS attack that crashed the site and not viewers angry over the agency's actions against net neutrality.

Ajit Pai, who President Donald Trump appointed chairman of the FCC in January, aims to undo net neutrality regulations that became law during the Obama administration. This has opened the issue up for debate all over again.

Security experts have criticized the FCC's claim, expressing skepticism over the alleged DDoS attack. Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Brian Schatz (D-HI) have also demanded answers from the FCC, but haven't received responses.

On Wednesday, the two senators were joined by Sens. Al Franken (D-MN), Patrick Leahy (D-VT) and Edward Markey (D-MA) with the hopes that the FBI can find some answers.

In a letter to the acting director Andrew McCabe, the senators asked the FBI to investigate if a DDoS attack happened, and if so, where it came from. The letter said the FCC has released "little information to date about the reported attacks."

"This particular attack may have denied the American people the opportunity to contribute to what is supposed to be a fair and transparent process, which in turn may call into question the integrity of the FCC's rulemaking proceedings," the senators wrote in their letter.

The senators hope to receive more details on the FBI's investigation by June 23. The FCC declined to comment.

