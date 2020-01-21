Senators sport Apple Watches at the impeachment trial, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Several senators have been spotted wearing Apple Watches during the impeachment trial of US President Donald Trump, a report says. It comes despite rules stating senators cannot have phones or electronic devices in the chamber, RollCall said Tuesday. Six Republican senators and two Democratic senators reportedly sported the smart watch, along with an aide to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Apple's smart watch allows you to make and receive calls and text messages, although 9to5Mac noted it's unknown whether the watches being worn in the trial are cellular or Wi-Fi connected.

A Bloomberg reporter said Apple Watches have been banned from being used in the press gallery for the impeachment trial, but that "Senators are wearing them."

The trial began Tuesday morning, with senators currently debating over the rules. To approve the resolution, 51 votes are needed. There are 47 Democrats in the Senate and 53 Republicans, according to CNET sister site CBS News.

You can watch the impeachment trial live on CBS News.