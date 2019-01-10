Senators call for investigation of phone companies selling location data

Nakhorn Yuangkratoke / EyeEm

This is a call that mobile carriers won't be happy to get.

Several lawmakers are demanding an FCC investigation into companies like T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint and Verizon after a Motherboard story Tuesday revealed that major mobile carriers were still selling customer location data to third parties, which would then provide that sensitive information to shady buyers.

Your phone is an window into your whereabouts, as cell towers and GPS data provide nearly pinpoint accuracy on your every move. It's why law enforcement rely on it to build cases, and abusive stalkers rely on it too.

While privacy issues have affected tech giants like Google and Facebook, you're still able to opt out of those platforms. With phone location data tracking, there aren't many options to get out of getting tracked other than not having a device to begin with.

Mobile carriers have been selling location data linked to people's phone numbers. Investigators, for example, found a Missouri sheriff allegedly abused to track a judge and five other officers. Despite every major carrier saying seven months ago that they were ending this practice, Motherboard's report showed that it was still going on.

Now, senators and an FCC commissioner want an investigation.

"It's not that people 'don't care about privacy,' as some have argued – it's that customers, along with policymakers, have been kept in the dark for years about data collection and commercialization practices," Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement.

He called for regulation to ensure that companies are up front with customers about how their data is being used and sold. Multiple lawmakers have drafted privacy legislation, including Sen. Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon. His bill, introduced in November, would include a "Do Not Track" database, allowing Americans to opt out of data tracking.

Wyden, initially requested an FCC investigation last May, when phone location data sales was first revealed. At the time, the FCC said it was investigating LocationSmart, another company that provided geolocation data on nearly any phone in the US.

He's now doubling down on that request.

"Sen. Wyden has previously called on the FCC to investigate wireless carriers' relationships with location aggregators and data brokers, and believes an investigation is even more necessary given the news this week. He also believes the FTC must investigate these clear abuses of Americans' personal data," a spokesman for the senator said in a statement.

While location data from your phone can be used for legitimate purposes, like emergency roadside assistance and finding your lost device, it is often sold to data aggregators that use the information for purposes outside of your control.

T-Mobile noted that it did not have a relationship with Microbilt -- which provided that location data to Motherboard, but did with Zumigo, which handed over that information without notifying the tracked person.

"The American people have an absolute right to the privacy of their data, which is why I'm extraordinarily troubled by reports of this system of repackaging and reselling location data to unregulated third party services for potentially nefarious purposes," Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, said in a statement.

She also called on the FCC needed to "immediately investigate these serious security concerns."

Jessica Rosenworcel, an FCC commissioner, said in a tweet Tuesday that the agency "needs to investigate. Stat." The FCC did not respond to a request for comment.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who originally promised Wyden that his company would stop selling customer location data in June, set a new deadline on Wednesday, tweeting that the practice would end this March.

The delay is to make sure that customers who use it for safety services are not hurt by the changes, he explained.

AT&T said that it cut off access to MicroBilt and was continuing to end partnerships with location data aggregators.

"We only permit sharing of location when a customer gives permission for cases like fraud prevention or emergency roadside assistance, or when required by law," an AT&T spokesman said.

Sprint and Verizon didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

None of the companies clarified how customers were giving consent to their data being sold to third parties, or how much they were selling that data for.

