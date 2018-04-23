Senator Shaheen: Sanctions on Kaspersky logical next step

Vyacheslav Prokofyev

Kaspersky Lab might soon be blocked from operating in the US entirely as the US government is considering sanctions against the Russian security software company, as reported by CyberScoop.

In September 2017, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a directive ordering federal agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from government computers within 90 days stemming from concerns the company's products are potentially vulnerable to Russian government influence. The ban was signed into law by President Trump in December.

Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who led the efforts to remove the software from government computers, told CyberScoop there is overwhelming evidence of close ties and cooperation between Kaspersky Lab and the Kremlin and sanctions against Kaspersky Lab is a logical next step.

Last week, Kaspersky Lab was also banned from advertising on Twitter as part of the social network's efforts to stop Russian disinformation by banning hundreds of puppet accounts and bots.