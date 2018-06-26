Senator asks FCC if police phone tracking devices disrupt 911 calls

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Stingrays are surveillance tools used by the FBI and police across the US. Sen. Ron Wyden wants to know if they're messing up your phone calls, too.

The Democrat from Oregon submitted a letter on Tuesday to the Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai, requesting information on how the phone tracking devices could interfere with calls to 911, internet access and other gadgets, like hearing aids.

Stingrays, otherwise known as IMSI catchers, pretend to be phone towers while they are actually snooping on nearby devices. The suitcase-sized surveillance tool is capable of intercepting calls and text messages that way, and have been used by law enforcement agencies across the US.

Because Stingrays are subjected to FCC regulation, Wyden wants to know how these devices have been tested for public use. Since these spying tools are pretending to be phone towers, there's a possibility it could interfere with phone calls that people near it try to make, for example.

Wyden has called out Stingrays' potential invasion of privacy on innocent people in the past.

After the senator requested answers from the Department of Homeland Security last November, the agency acknowledged that it had discovered Stingray devices in Washington, DC, potentially spying on US leaders.

The DHS had told the senator that the agency did not test to make sure their Stingrays did not interfere with normal calls and emergency services.

"The FCC has an obligation to ensure that surveillance technology which it certifies does not interfere with emergency services or the mobile communications of innocent Americans who are in the same neighborhood where law enforcement is using a cell site simulator," Wyden wrote in his letter.

The FCC did not respond to a request for comment.

He presented seven questions to the FCC, asking it if it tests to ensure that Stingrays don't disrupt 911 calls, if it disrupts non-emergency calls or internet service, how Stingrays affect your phone's battery life and signal, and Stingrays effects on hearing aids and emergency alerts.

The letter requests an answer by July 13.

The night before, Wyden also included an amendment on a bill that would require the Department of Defense to notify the Armed Services committees about Stingrays it's found near military facilities in the last three years. The amendment also requires a report on what steps the Defense Department has done to protect military personnel and family members from being spied on.

"Our men and women in uniform shouldn't have to wonder if their calls and texts are being scooped up by foreign spies," Wyden said in a statement.