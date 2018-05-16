Sarah Tew/CNET

In a surprising vote Wednesday, the Senate voted to restore the Net neutrality policies previously repealed by the FCC, thanks to a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in a last-ditch effort.

Senate Democrats pushed for a vote to enact the Congressional Review Act, or CRA, to halt the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of Obama-era rules governing the open internet. Well, they got the vote today, and it went their way. Senators voted 52-47 in favor of employing the CRA.

That means the FCC has a new hurdle in its efforts to abolish the rules. The agency has said the 2015 net neutrality rules will finally come to an end on June 11.

The Senate vote marked one of the last chances to save net neutrality, but its success doesn't mean the battle is over. Beyond the Senate, the CRA needs approval from the House of Representatives and President Donald Trump. Considering that FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who spearheaded the repeal of the rules, is a Trump appointee, it's unlikely Trump will support the CRA.

Apart from trying to save net neutrality, Senate Democrats pushed for this vote because they wanted every senator to go on the record on net neutrality, part of a move to make sure this becomes an issue during the midterm elections. Most polls show a majority of Americans support net neutrality, even though internet service providers and Republicans have generally faulted the rules as too antiquated and an impediment to investment into new networks.

With that in mind, how did every senator vote? Below is a breakdown of whether they voted for or against the CRA:

