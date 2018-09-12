Senate calls on Google, Amazon, Twitter for data privacy hearing

Getty Images

Congress isn't done with Silicon Valley yet.

The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation is set to hold a hearing on Sept. 26 called "Examining Safeguards for Consumer Data Privacy."

Now playing: Watch this: Social media vs. Congress: Watch the hearing highlights

"This hearing will provide leading technology companies and internet service providers an opportunity to explain their approaches to privacy, how they plan to address new requirements from the European Union and California, and what Congress can do to promote clear privacy expectations without hurting innovation," said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the committee's chairman, in a statement.

Representatives from various tech companies were summoned, including:

Len Cali, senior vice president for global public policy at AT&T



Andrew DeVore, vice president and associate general counsel at Amazon



Keith Enright, chief privacy officer at Google



Damian Kieran, global data protection officer and associate legal director at Twitter



Guy (Bud) Tribble, vice president for software technology at Apple



Rachel Welch, senior vice president for policy and external affairs at Charter Communications



Twitter confirmed that Kieran will be attending the hearing. AT&T, Amazon, Google, Apple and Charter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

So far in 2018, we've seen Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg go before Congress in April, and last week, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also made their way to Capitol Hill to answer questions from lawmakers on topics from election meddling to the potential silencing of conservative voices on social media.

The Honeymoon is Over: Everything you need to know about why tech is under Washington's microscope.

Taking It to Extremes: Mix insane situations -- erupting volcanoes, nuclear meltdowns, 30-foot waves -- with everyday tech. Here's what happens.