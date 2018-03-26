James Martin/CNET

The Senate Judiciary committee has formally sent an invitation to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before the US Congress.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, announced a hearing on the "Future of Data Privacy in Social Media," scheduled for April 10.

The committee has extended the invitation as well as to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. The discussions will be about future policies to protect consumer data on social media.

Lawmakers from around the world have called for Zuckerberg to stand up on behalf of his company after Facebook's issues with Cambridge Analytica were exposed. The data analytics company misused data from 50 million Facebook users who thought they were only giving their information over to an app called "thisisyourdigitallife."

April's hearing will be focused on privacy standards for how data is collected by social networks, as well as how it's distributed to third-party groups and for commercial use. The committee wants to see how the data can be misused, and what steps Facebook is taking to better protect your personal information.

Zuckerberg has since apologized for Facebook's mistake, and promised to be more responsible with how it handles data in the future. On Sunday, he took out full-page ads in newspapers to apologize for the data scandal.

But it hasn't stopped the call for Zuckerberg to testify before Congress -- with lawmakers arguing that the Facebook CEO should answer in person for Facebook's flaws. Zuckerberg has said that he'd be "happy to" testify to Congress, "if it's the right thing to do."

In the past, Facebook has sent legal counsels in lieu of Zuckerberg to testify before Congress.

"What we try to do is send the person at Facebook who will have the most knowledge about what Congress is trying to learn," Zuckerberg said in an interview with CNN. "If that's me, then I am happy to go."

Facebook and Google did not respond to a request for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

While Congress has called for Zuckerberg to testify in the past, this is the first with a hearing scheduled and a formal invitation to the tech CEOs.

Originally published at 10:05 a.m. PT on March 26.

Updated at 10:27 a.m. PT: To include more details from the invitation.