This senator wants to know why police can track any phone in seconds

James Martin/CNET

Those smartphones we're always carrying with us? The police have a simple way to turn them into a tracking device without our knowledge.

On Thursday, The New York Times revealed that Securus Technologies, a service that monitors calls to prison inmates, has been used by a former Missouri sheriff to monitor people's phones and track their location. The sheriff, who was charged for the tracking in state and federal courts, allegedly used the program to track a judge and five other police officers.

He was able to do this because Securus quietly offers another service that can find almost any phone in the US within seconds. The company has that data because it buys real-time location information from major wireless carriers, which is typically meant for marketers who want to target advertising based on where you are.

Now Playing: Watch this: Privacy is a human right, says Microsoft CEO

Police officers tracking cellphones through wireless carriers have become a more prominent legal issue as technology has made the process much easier over the last few years. The Supreme Court is reviewing a case on whether the government needs a warrant to demand your phone location's history. The legal issues surrounding this topic is why Securus' simple method strikes such a nerve, as it's often expected that the Fourth Amendment protects innocent people from digital surveillance.

The revelation throws into question the boundaries of law enforcement and once again raises questions about just how much privacy we have -- an issue that remains in the spotlight following Facebook's Cambridge Analytica flap and breaches that have led to companies like Yahoo and Equifax to lose our information.

It has also spurred Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon, to start taking a serious look at Securus, which is used by more than 3,450 law enforcement agencies, according to the company's marketing material. The company told him that its web portal allows surveillance of customers of "every major US wireless carrier."

In a letter Wyden wrote to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, Wyden said that all officers needed to do was enter a cellphone number on Securus' website, and upload a document claiming to be an "official document giving permission" to get a location.

"Senior officials from Securus have confirmed to my office that it never checks the legitimacy of those uploaded documents to determine whether they are in fact court orders and has dismissed suggestions that it is obligated to do so," Wyden wrote in his letter, which he sent on Tuesday.

The senator called this process the "legal equivalent of a pinky promise," and demanded an investigation from AT&T, as well as the Federal Communications Commission, in a separate letter.

Wyden wrote the letter to FCC chairman Ajit Pai on the same day, asking the commission look into Securus and how wireless carriers failed to protect people's location data.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Securus, T-Mobile, Sprint, Verizon. The FCC said it has received the letter and are reviewing it.

Demanding answers about phone tracking

The program is detailed in a publicly available document from the state of Georgia, with Securus bragging that it could track any number "within seconds."

State of Georgia Department of Corrections

Wyden listed out steps that wireless carriers should take to ensure privacy, starting with an audit of every third-party that they share personal data with.

The senator also wants carriers to ensure that customers consent to their data being available, and to immediately end any data-sharing with companies that abuse that data. In his letter, Wyden asked that carriers allow customers to see all the third parties that have access to their data.

He demanded answers from AT&T, asking them to send details on all third parties that the carrier has shared location data with in the last five years.

Lawyers told the New York Times that carriers haven't violated any laws by handing over location data to Securus, as long as they were following their privacy policy, though others argued that people are protected for all types of data, not just phone calls.

In a statement, the ACLU said that Securus may have violated a federal law that prohibits lying to phone companies to obtain confidential records.

"Major telecommunications carriers who ultimately facilitate these abuses also deserve blame. In cases where phone companies provide location information, they have a responsibility to ensure that it is only disclosed in appropriate circumstances," the ACLU said in its post.

You can read Sen. Wyden's letter to the AT&T here and to the FCC here.