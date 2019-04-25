CNET también está disponible en español.

Selfie obsessed are reportedly trampling Dutch tulip farms

Tulips are reportedly getting crushed in the quest for selfies.

gettyimages-1136333864.jpg

Tulips are getting trampled. 

 NurPhoto/Getty

The perfect selfie is coming at a cost for Dutch tulip farmers. 

CNN reported Wednesday that selfie takers are causing thousands of euros in damage to tulip farms in the Netherlands. 

"Last year I had one field and there were 200 people in the field," a grower named Simon Pennings told CNN, saying people, particularly younger folks, are in the fields all day.

The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN it thinks Instagram is sparking the trend.

