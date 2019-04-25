The perfect selfie is coming at a cost for Dutch tulip farmers.
CNN reported Wednesday that selfie takers are causing thousands of euros in damage to tulip farms in the Netherlands.
"Last year I had one field and there were 200 people in the field," a grower named Simon Pennings told CNN, saying people, particularly younger folks, are in the fields all day.
The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN it thinks Instagram is sparking the trend.
Discuss: Selfie obsessed are reportedly trampling Dutch tulip farms
