Selfie obsessed are reportedly trampling Dutch tulip farms

NurPhoto/Getty

The perfect selfie is coming at a cost for Dutch tulip farmers.

CNN reported Wednesday that selfie takers are causing thousands of euros in damage to tulip farms in the Netherlands.

"Last year I had one field and there were 200 people in the field," a grower named Simon Pennings told CNN, saying people, particularly younger folks, are in the fields all day.

The Netherlands Board of Tourism & Conventions did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but told CNN it thinks Instagram is sparking the trend.