Selena Gomez's new music video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro

Lose You to Love Me is the latest music video to be shot on an iPhone.

Selena Gomez's new video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

Pop singer Selena Gomez has a new video out, and it was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro.

The video for Lose You to Love Me, out Wednesday, shows Gomez in black and white singing about love gone awry. In a preview of the video posted to Apple's YouTube account Tuesday, Apple noted the video was shot using the new generation of iPhone.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This isn't the first time someone has used an iPhone to shoot a music video. In 2018, Canadian rock band Metric used an iPhone X to create the video for its song Dark Saturday.

