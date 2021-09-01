Seinfeld is heading to Netflix Oct. 1

Sony

Seinfeld fans wanting to relive the glory days of soup Nazis, puffy shirts and stained couches will be able fire up Netflix to get their fix.

Starting Oct. 1, all 180 episodes of the show will be coming to the streaming platform, Netflix said in a tweet.

All 180 episodes of Seinfeld hit Netflix on October 1 pic.twitter.com/H73RZvNUw9 — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2021

The series, which ran from 1989 to 1998, centers on a group of quirky friends in New York. It starred Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander, and opened a firehose of references and catchphrases into the pop culture world.