Segway-Ninebot

Segway-Ninebot on Thursday teased the latest in its personal rolling transport products, the Drift W1 e-Skates, which will be formally announced at a press conference during the IFA tech show on August 30.

They're possibly the least strange-looking rolling transport the company has ever announced. They'll probably even be available from vending machines.

The W1 uses the same self-balancing technology to keep you from falling over that Segway has been known for since the Segway Human Transporter arrived in 2002.

E-skates aren't a new concept -- research and development has been going on in various places for at least 10 years, such as the ones demonstrated at the International Robot Exhibition in Japan in 2009. And just this year at CES, Razor launched its Jett Motorized Heel Wheels. (So no, Segway-Ninebot, you did not "launch a new product category.")

The company hasn't revealed much about them yet, there's just a lifestyle page on its site. Segway really needs to shoot promo video in Studio 54 and give them the full retro treatment. And just wait for pedestrians to start complaining about these robowheelers on their sidewalks.