Mini Sega Genesis is real: The Sega MegaDrive Mini

Sega

First, there was the NES Classic. Then the SNES Classic. And now, the Sega Genesis is making a miniature comeback too.

Behold, the Sega MegaDrive Mini, just announced in Japan to commemorate the system's 30th anniversary. (MegaDrive was the original name for the Genesis, in case you didn't know.)

In Japan, Sega says it'll go on sale this year, though the name "MegaDrive Mini" is actually tentative.

We're not sure when or if it'll arrive in English-speaking countries, but it's a pretty good bet.

GIF by Sean Hollister/CNET

You can watch the announcement right here on YouTube at the 51-minute mark. My Japanese is pretty rusty, but I think Sega's saying it wants users to tell them which classic games they want to be pre-loaded onto the system.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Oh, by the way: Shenmue 1 and 2 are coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018 as well!

You've asked, we listened and we're extremely excited to finally announce that Shenmue I & II are coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in one package! Both games will feature Japanese and English voice overs, the choice of classic or modern controls and more! #ShenmueSaved pic.twitter.com/EvtcEt5pgn — SEGA (@SEGA) April 14, 2018

That's all we know for now, but we've got feelers out to Sega (and Sega Japan) for more details.