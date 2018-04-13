Mini Sega Genesis is real: The Sega MegaDrive Mini

First, there was the NES Classic. Then the SNES Classic. And now, the Sega Genesis is making a miniature comeback too.
Behold, the Sega MegaDrive Mini, just announced in Japan to commemorate the system's 30th anniversary. (MegaDrive was the original name for the Genesis, in case you didn't know.)
In Japan, Sega says it'll go on sale this year, though the name "MegaDrive Mini" is actually tentative.
We're not sure when or if it'll arrive in English-speaking countries, but it's a pretty good bet.
You can watch the announcement right here on YouTube at the 51-minute mark. My Japanese is pretty rusty, but I think Sega's saying it wants users to tell them which classic games they want to be pre-loaded onto the system.
Oh, by the way: Shenmue 1 and 2 are coming to PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2018 as well!
That's all we know for now, but we've got feelers out to Sega (and Sega Japan) for more details.
