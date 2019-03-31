Sega Genesis Mini: Release date and pricing announced

Sega

We've known about the Sega Genesis Mini for quite some time now and, as recently as Saturday we've seen Walmart offering preorders, but now it's official: The Sega Genesis Mini is set for release Sept. 19.

The price? $80 in the US, £70 in the UK and $140 in Australia.

Gamespot was among the first to report the news, which was announced at Sega Fest 2019.

The console will come preloaded with 40 games including classics like Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin, Castlevania: Bloodlines, Space Harrier 2, Shining Force, Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, ToeJam & Earl, Comix Zone, Altered Beast and Gunstar Heroes. Sega plans to announce the rest of the games at a later date.

SEEEEGGGGAAAA!



The iconic SEGA Genesis returns September 19, 2019, with our lovingly crafted SEGA Genesis Mini for $79.99!



Simply plug-in and play 40 of the console's legendary titles, 10 of which we're announcing today.



Learn more and pre-order today: https://t.co/zRqELdIXgt pic.twitter.com/bjtlqMEgEU — SEGA (@SEGA) March 30, 2019

It'll be based on the original Sega Genesis, not the second version that made the rounds toward the end of the console's lifespan. It comes packaged with two replica three-button USB controllers, one USB to Micro-B power cable, and one HDMI cable. US customers will also get a power cable as part of the package.

The trend of re-releasing "mini" versions of once popular consoles was kickstarted by Nintendo with the NES Classic (and later the SNES Classic). Sony eventually followed suit with the less well-received PlayStation Classic. Ever since those consoles were announced the countdown was on for Sega to follow suit.

Also worthy on note: The Sega Genesis will have its Sega Mega Drive branding in the UK and Australia. You can find out more, and preorder, at Sega's official site.