Sega Game Gear Micro is retro gaming at its smallest

Late in 2019, Sega released one of our favorite retro consoles, the Genesis Mini, and now it's going even smaller with the Sega Game Gear Micro. Sega showed off the new set of four gaming handhelds on its official Twitter handle. Each device has a collection of classic games including Sonic, OutRun, Shining Force, Puyo Puyotsu, and Megami Tensei to celebrate the original's 30th anniversary and Sega's 60th anniversary.

Just how small are they? The screen is just 1.15 inches (240x180 pixel) and it's powered off two AAA-size batteries or a micro-USB port. The main body is less than 40% of the original size, according to the Game Gear Micro's Amazon Japan page. Each color has a different set of games -- you can see all the titles for each on the Rakuten store listing -- and will be available on Oct. 10 individually for 5,478 yen, which converts to about $50, AU$73 or £40 each.

However, these "playable mascots" will also be available as an entire collection for 28,512 yen or approximately $262, AU$379 or £208. If you do, Sega is offering it with a clip-on Big Window fresnel lens so you can actually see what you're doing.