Sega classics including Sonic, Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon and Comix Zone are coming to your phone starting June 22. These titles are the first batch of a larger package, according to Sega. It's called Sega Forever.

Sega Forever will port original Sega games (from every console generation) to iOS and Android phones, making them available for free. The ports will be ad-supported -- although players will be able to pay $2 for ad-free versions -- and they'll include online leader boards, cloud saves and Bluetooth controller support.

Sega says the package will be updated with refurbished titles every two weeks, which means fans will be able to vote to see their favorite games ported along the way.

"Above all else SEGA Forever is a celebration of nostalgia," said Mike Evans, Sega's CMO of its Mobile Division in the West. "SEGA Forever democratizes retro gaming, and seeks to change how the world plays, rediscovers, and shares in classic game experiences."