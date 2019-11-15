See what the weighted-blanket fuss is all about and save 25%

Gravity

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Thinking of buying a weighted blanket for yourself or someone else? Now might be the time, because Gravity Blankets is offering 25% off sitewide with promo code HOLIDAY2019. In addition to weighted blankets, the company offers weighted throws, duvet covers, sleep masks and more.

If you're unfamiliar with the concept, a weighted blanket is just what it sounds like: a heavy blanket. That heaviness results from glass (or sometimes plastic) beads sewn into the material. The idea is that this added weight helps you feel more secure, less anxious and so on. Here's everything you should know about weighted blankets (and why you should buy one).

Gravity is one of the big names behind this fairly new product category, having run a massively successful Kickstarter campaign. The company's products are on the expensive side (and make no mistake, there are cheaper options), but the 25% discount goes a long way toward making them more competitive.

I tried one myself and found it to be excellent for napping -- that weight really is pleasant -- but not as great for nighttime use. That's because I tend to sleep hot, and the heavy blanket just amped up the heat. But everyone is different, and Gravity offers a 30-day return policy so you have plenty of time to test-sleep it.

Read more: The best weighted blankets for 2019

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.