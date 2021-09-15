See what it takes for NASA astronauts to spacewalk in Among the Stars trailer

"It's not what you're gonna do in space," says astronaut Chris Cassidy, "it's who you do it with." And so new Disney Plus documentary Among the Stars travels the world meeting astronauts and engineers heading for space to discover the origins of the universe -- if COVID-19 doesn't get in the way.

The trailer follows Cassidy on his third and possibly final mission to space, alongside fellow astronauts, engineers, flight controllers and specialists from various countries and space agencies. All six episodes stream on Disney Plus starting October.

Video diaries, livestreamed spacewalks and film footage take you inside NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, the European Space Agency in Cologne, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency near Tokyo, and the Russian Space Agency in Star City. Over the course of two years they work to repair "$2 billion science experiment" the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer, which aims to reveal more about the beginning of the universe -- until the mission becomes uncertain as the COVID-19 pandemic erupts.

The series arrives as the era of the space shuttle comes to an end, promising a glimpse inside NASA as new commercial partnerships usher in the age of private space travel.