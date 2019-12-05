See what ails your car with these handy and heavily discounted OBD2 scanners

Kobra

When your car isn't feeling well, any auto mechanic can generally diagnose the issue in minutes. It's not magic; he's attaching a simple OBD2 scanner to a data port under your dash and reading the display. Armed with your own OBD2 scanner, you can do the same. These gadgets are a treasure trove of information about the health of your car, your engine performance, gas mileage, and more. They're so handy it's almost criminal that your car doesn't come with a way to read the data automatically. Well, that's okay, because you can pick up your own OBD2 scanner for about the price of lunch. While supplies last, you can get a Kobra OBD2 Scanner & Wi-Fi Car Code Reader for $12 when you apply both the coupon on the product page and promo code KOBRAVIP at checkout. Regularly $19.99, that's 40% off.

The Wi-Fi Reader transmits its own W-Fi signal, so you can easily connect your phone to the scanner and see the data. If you don't want to have to connect your phone to the scanner, though, there's another model to choose from. The all-in-one Kobra OBD2 Scan Tool costs $12.94 when you apply both the coupon on the product page and promo code KOBRAVIP at checkout. Usually $18.49, you save 30% with the pair of discounts. It features its own integrated display attached that's to the end of a short data cable.

Either OBD2 scanner can display diagnostic data from a database of over 3000 codes for virtually any car sold since 1996.

