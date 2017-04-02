Tom Cruise battles gods and monsters in new 'Mummy' trailer

Actor Tom Cruise has outrun everything from evil lawyers to vampires, but this might be the first time fans will get to see him battle an ancient mummy.

Universal Pictures released the second full-length trailer for "The Mummy" on Sunday.

According to "The Mummy" movie plot summary, "The ancient princess Ahmanet (played by Sofia Boutella) is entombed in a tomb deep beneath the desert when her destiny was unjustly taken, but after she is awakened in present day, she brings with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension."

And it's up to archaeologist Nick Morton (played by Cruise) to stop her.

The trailer shows Cruise discovering the tomb and then spending the rest of the film running for his life. After all, when you unleash an ancient mummy, be sure to expect plenty of chase scenes, creepy critters and lots of explosions.

The cast also includes Annabelle Wallis ("King Arthur"), Jake Johnson ("Jurassic World"), Courtney B. Vance ("American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson") and Russell Crowe ("Gladiator").

"The Mummy" is the first of the Universal Monsters Universe collection of films to get a new modern reboot, which means if this one does well at the box office, hopefully fans will see Dracula, Frankenstein's monster, the Invisible Man, the Wolf Man and even the Creature from the Black Lagoon get their own gritty reboots as well.

"The Mummy" is due in theaters in the June 9, 2017.