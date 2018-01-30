Esto también se puede leer en español.

See the Winter Olympics in VR

Eurosport carries the torch for virtual reality with a dedicated app for PyeongChang 2018.​

Team GB Short-Track Speed Skating Press Conference - Nottingham Ice Arena

Team GB on track for the PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

If you can't make it to the Winter Olympics, you can still step inside the stadium -- as Eurosport captures the action in virtual reality.

This year's Winter Olympic Games kick off in PyeongChang in China on 9 Feb. Through a dedicated Eurosport VR app you'll be able to watch events including skiing, curling, figure skating, ice hockey and snowboarding, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. In addition to choosing a spot in the stadium to watch live in 360-degrees, you'll be able to immerse yourself in on-demand VR replays and daily highlights.

The app is available on 1 Feb. for iOS and Android phones, or Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream and Windows Mixed Reality headsets.

