See the trailer for Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling movie headed to Netflix

Attention, '90s kids. The Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling movie is coming to Netflix on Aug. 9, starring everyone's favorite anxious wallaby. Netflix Family tweeted the news July 16 and a trailer dropped on July 26.
In case you missed the film on Nickelodeon, all the old characters will be back with the original voice actors, according to a release from Nickelodeon. Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling centers on the characters coming back to Earth after being lost in space since the show ended in 1996.
"Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world," the press release said.
The movie's first trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, with the movie being first announced as airing on Nickelodeon. Rocko's Modern Life originally aired on Nickelodeon in 1993 and revolved around Rocko, an Australian wallaby. He navigates life with his friends Heffer, Filburt and Spunky (the best dog) -- and tries to avoid trouble with his neighbors.
Originally published July 16, 9:58 a.m. PT.
Correction, 5:09 p.m. PT: The story originally misstated the date the movie is coming to Netflix. It's Aug. 9.
Update, July 26, 1:21 p.m. PT: Adds official movie trailer.
