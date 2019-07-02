A rare celestial phenomenon rolled out across our planet on Tuesday when the moon stepped in front of the sun and triggered a total solar eclipse in parts of South America.
Only a small portion of land in Chile and Argentina lay in the path of the total eclipse, but the world was able to watch along through live feeds from observatories in Chile.
Astronomer and photographer Matt Robinson traveled to Chile to witness the eclipse in person. "I cannot believe what I have just witnessed!" he wrote on Twitter.
Ian Griffin, director of the Otago Museum in New Zealand, ventured out on a boat to experience the eclipse from the middle of the ocean. While it was rainy and cloudy out there, he captured what it felt like to plunge into darkness in a time-lapse video he posted to Twitter.
The solar eclipse wasn't just visible from the ocean and on land. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES weather satellites got a great view of the moon's shadow making its way across the globe. This image show both the shadow and Hurricane Barbara.
NOAA tweeted a GIF of the shadow in motion.
The European Space Agency shared a view on Twitter of the "diamond-ring effect" just before totality. It gets the name from the gem-like splash of light the emanates from the side of the eclipse.
Tuesday's total solar eclipse was the first since 2017's great American eclipse.
You'll need to wait until Dec. 14, 2020, for the next time the moon completely smothers out the sunlight. That eclipse will also track across lower South America. Chile and Argentina are just lucky countries when it comes to winning the total solar eclipse lottery.
Discuss: See the solar eclipse dip the Earth into darkness
