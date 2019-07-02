CNET también está disponible en español.

See the solar eclipse dip the Earth into darkness

A total solar eclipse swept across the Pacific Ocean, Chile and Argentina in stunning fashion.

eclipsecerro3

The National Science Foundation's Cerro Tololo observatory watched the eclipse coming on.

 Video screenshot of NSF/Cerro Tololo by Amanda Kooser/CNET

A rare celestial phenomenon rolled out across our planet on Tuesday when the moon stepped in front of the sun and triggered a total solar eclipse in parts of South America. 

Only a small portion of land in Chile and Argentina lay in the path of the total eclipse, but the world was able to watch along through live feeds from observatories in Chile.

eclipselasillla7

The European Southern Observatory's La Silla Obsevatory in Chile caught a spectacular view of the eclipse on July 2.

 Screenshot of ESO video by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Astronomer and photographer Matt Robinson traveled to Chile to witness the eclipse in person. "I cannot believe what I have just witnessed!" he wrote on Twitter.

mattrobinsoneclipseEnlarge Image

Photographer Matt Robinson captured this beautiful view of the eclipse in Chile.

 Matt Robinson

Ian Griffin, director of the Otago Museum in New Zealand, ventured out on a boat to experience the eclipse from the middle of the ocean. While it was rainy and cloudy out there, he captured what it felt like to plunge into darkness in a time-lapse video he posted to Twitter

The solar eclipse wasn't just visible from the ocean and on land. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES weather satellites got a great view of the moon's shadow making its way across the globe. This image show both the shadow and Hurricane Barbara

eclipsegoeswest1Enlarge Image

NOAA's GOES West satellite saw both the moon's shadow and Hurricane Barbara in the Pacific. 

 NOAA/GOES West

NOAA tweeted a GIF of the shadow in motion.

The European Space Agency shared a view on Twitter of the "diamond-ring effect" just before totality. It gets the name from the gem-like splash of light the emanates from the side of the eclipse.

Tuesday's total solar eclipse was the first since 2017's great American eclipse

You'll need to wait until Dec. 14, 2020, for the next time the moon completely smothers out the sunlight. That eclipse will also track across lower South America. Chile and Argentina are just lucky countries when it comes to winning the total solar eclipse lottery.

