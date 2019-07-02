See the solar eclipse dip the Earth into darkness

Video screenshot of NSF/Cerro Tololo by Amanda Kooser/CNET

A rare celestial phenomenon rolled out across our planet on Tuesday when the moon stepped in front of the sun and triggered a total solar eclipse in parts of South America.

Only a small portion of land in Chile and Argentina lay in the path of the total eclipse, but the world was able to watch along through live feeds from observatories in Chile.

Screenshot of ESO video by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Astronomer and photographer Matt Robinson traveled to Chile to witness the eclipse in person. "I cannot believe what I have just witnessed!" he wrote on Twitter.

Enlarge Image Matt Robinson

Ian Griffin, director of the Otago Museum in New Zealand, ventured out on a boat to experience the eclipse from the middle of the ocean. While it was rainy and cloudy out there, he captured what it felt like to plunge into darkness in a time-lapse video he posted to Twitter.

Near Oeno in the middle of the pacific I have just witnessed a solar eclipse @OtagoMuseum https://t.co/Y7CRUCTVzj — Ian Griffin (@iangriffin) July 2, 2019

The solar eclipse wasn't just visible from the ocean and on land. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES weather satellites got a great view of the moon's shadow making its way across the globe. This image show both the shadow and Hurricane Barbara.

Enlarge Image NOAA/GOES West

NOAA tweeted a GIF of the shadow in motion.

In this view from #GOESWest, you can see the moon's shadow over the Pacific Ocean as the #TotalSolarEclipse makes its way toward South America. More imagery: https://t.co/aHnIqKeF9t pic.twitter.com/8zuupZOXV1 — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) July 2, 2019

The European Space Agency shared a view on Twitter of the "diamond-ring effect" just before totality. It gets the name from the gem-like splash of light the emanates from the side of the eclipse.

Wow! We loved this view of the 'diamond ring' effect just before totality 💍



Continue watching the #solareclipse here - about an hour to go -> https://t.co/goRI4bTL2X #eclipse2019 #solareclipse #TotalEclipse pic.twitter.com/TFQwc0iMAd — ESA Science (@esascience) July 2, 2019

Tuesday's total solar eclipse was the first since 2017's great American eclipse.

You'll need to wait until Dec. 14, 2020, for the next time the moon completely smothers out the sunlight. That eclipse will also track across lower South America. Chile and Argentina are just lucky countries when it comes to winning the total solar eclipse lottery.