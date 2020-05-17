See The Office Zoom wedding behind-the-scenes with John Krasinski

Some Good News/YouTube

Some Good News, the feel-good news show hosted for the past eight weeks by John Krasinski, has sadly come an end -- at least for its initial run of eight episodes. In the final instalment for now, Krasinski turned the lens on the positive community built up around the show, as well as dropping a few behind-the-scenes bloopers, including from last week's The Office Zoom wedding.

Using Zoom can be hazardous at the best of times, but Krasinski not only married a couple on its virtual podium, he brought together the entire cast of The Office to reenact the wedding dance to Forever by Chris Brown that made Jim and Pam's wedding truly special on the show.

Skip to 11:53 to glimpse some of the planning involved in bringing that beautiful moment to life.

Skip to 19:02 to relive that Office dance party again, as part of a montage celebrating a host of glowing moments from across the show, all to the inspiring tune of Rise Up by R&B singer Andra Day.

A few of those highlights include: Oprah Winfrey giving advice to college graduates, astronauts dropping in from the International Space Station and the original cast of Hamilton singing Alexander Hamilton to a 9-year-old girl who missed out on the show.

You'll also find solid banter from Krasinski's wife Emily Blunt at 12:07 and 12:40 (the full run of bloopers start at 10:55).

In the words of Krasinski, who later stands up to reveal he's actually wearing proper suit pants for this episode (instead of boxers), "No matter how hard things get, there is always good in the world."