See the new Loki trailer that dropped during a Marvel-themed NBA game

Disney Plus

Step aside, Thor, it's your brother Loki's turn. A new preview for the upcoming Disney Plus TV series Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, aired during Monday night's Marvel-themed NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Can Loki, famous for his mischief, change? The brief preview reminds us that he's "insubordinate, stubborn and unpredictable," and you know what? It doesn't bother him, as Hiddleston's cocky wink shows.

If you missed the brief peek released during halftime of the NBA game, no worries. We've seen more of Loki than we did Monday night. The latest trailer was released in April and is much longer.

How is Loki back at all? If you're remembering an unfortunate end for Loki in Avengers: Infinity War and a kind of weird return in Avengers: Endgame, yes, but Marvel has a plan. This show exists in an alternate timeline so the happenings of the MCU movies don't apply here.

In addition to Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson stars as Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, a group that monitors the timeline. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, and Wunmi Mosaku plays Hunter B-15, both TVA members.

Loki's first six-episode season begins on June 11 on Disney Plus, and it's already been renewed for a second season.