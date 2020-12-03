See the first look at Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon

HBO

Game of Thrones prequel spinoff series House of the Dragon took another step toward assuring us it'll really happen. HBO dropped concept art that gives us a slight feel for what the adaptation, based on George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood two-volume history book of House Targaryen, is going for.

You'd expect a show titled House of the Dragon to feature a lot of the scaly beasts. It follows the history of the Targaryen family, set around 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, in a time when they were at their peak dominance, ruling thanks to their dragon friends.

WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, dropped the concept art via WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar's blog post on Thursday, announcing the stunning decision to debut Warner Bros.' entire 2021 slate of films on HBO Max the same day as their cinema releases.

Production on House of the Dragon is still in the early stages, with Paddy Considine the first major casting announcement, playing King Viserys I Targaryen.

This is take two for HBO attempting a Game of Thrones spinoff series. The Naomi Watts-starring prequel unofficially going by The Long Night, taking place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, didn't make it past its pilot episode after its initial cut was reportedly not well-received.

House of the Dragon is looking at a 2022 premiere date.