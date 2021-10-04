Apple

If you're up to date with season 2 of Ted Lasso, then you've seen the normally gentle, mild-mannered Nathan Shelley turn into a slightly creepy villain.

The former kit manager turned assistant coach has been preoccupied with the pursuit of glory lately. Spoiler: After a spell giving discouraging feedback to one of the players, Nate kissed Roy Kent's girlfriend Keeley, then exposed Ted's panic attacks to the press.

Now, in a slickly made fan edit, Nate is the ultimate villain. "What if Ted Lasso was a horror" features Nate and his spitting in the mirror scene, along with a screeching strings soundtrack and a violent blood spatter across Mexican transfer Dani Rojas' face.

Check out Francis Siberini Films work below.

Ted Lasso scored big at the 2021 Emmys, winning best comedy and best acting awards for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein.

But the Apple TV Plus series has also divided fans with its second season. The discourse surrounding the normally uplifting series has turned slightly sour, with some calling season 2 a "letdown."

Season 2 isn't over yet, and Nate actor Nick Mohammed tweeted that he was aware of the "rumbling discourse" around his character.

Just a quickie to say I'm aware of the rumbling discourse within the #TedLasso community on Nate's journey this season. It all adds up. Promise to respond once we get to the very end. For now, however, I remain a silly little actor playing a dickhead! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/uRKi54nH71 — Nick Mohammed (@nickmohammed) September 7, 2021

"Just a quickie to say I'm aware of the rumbling discourse within the #TedLasso community on Nate's journey this season. It all adds up. Promise to respond once we get to the very end. For now, however, I remain a silly little actor playing a dickhead!"

Also, he retweeted Francis Siberini's horror edit.

Had a really dumb idea to turn Ted Lasso into a horror.. and well this is what I came up with..! #NateTheGreat #TedLasso #Nate pic.twitter.com/ddYXzdpHzo — Francis Siberini (@FrancisSiberini) October 3, 2021

What a good sport.

The final episode of Ted Lasso season 2 hits Apple TV Plus this Friday on Oct. 8.