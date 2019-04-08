CNET también está disponible en español.

See spacewalking ISS astronauts bathe in a blazing-fast sunset

It takes mere seconds to go from light to dark outside the ISS.

isssunset2

NASA TV broadcast an excellent view of the sun setting on two astronauts on a spacewalk.

 Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Sunrises and sunsets happen 16 times a day for astronauts on the International Space Station. It's just that they experience most of them from inside. 

NASA astronaut Anne McClain and Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques are out on a Monday spacewalk to continue work on a project to upgrade the station's power systems. 

A camera on the ISS caught some stunning footage of the pair working during a sunset. It highlights just how fast the sun dips when you're in orbit.

A NASA staffer back on Earth announces the oncoming sunset. The astronauts go from being brightly lit to being bathed in an orange-red glow before dipping into darkness. The whole process takes less than a minute. The station was passing over Afghanistan at the time.

We've seen some gorgeous ISS views of sunsets, including a "sheet of flame" in 2016 and a photo that encompassed a spacecraft, clouds and sunset at the same time in 2017

Seeing the astronauts turn rosy red in the vacuum of space is a very different sunset experience than what we're used to down on Earth, but it's just as beautiful. 

