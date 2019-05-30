Sonic the Hedgehog trailer gets re-made in cartoon style

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The trailer for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie emerged from the depths of fan nightmares in May, prompting an epic backlash over the character design -- especially over his very human-like teeth.

The movie's creators pledge to re-make Sonic, but animator Artur Baranov is one step ahead with a do-over of the trailer.

Baranov posted his reworked trailer this week. He had the bright idea to replace the weird-legged movie Sonic with a version inspired by the cartoon television show Sonic from the '90s. This is closer to how the speedy hedgehog appears in the Sega video games.

This new vision for Sonic looks a lot less like a person in pajamas and more like a fantasy character, complete with skinny legs and arms. There's a slight hint of white in his mouth, but not a creepy tooth in sight.

Director Jeff Fowler announced that the Sonic the Hedgehog movie release date would be pushed from November to Feb. 14, 2020, to give the filmmakers more time to rework Sonic.

Will the new Sonic look more like Baranov's version or will we get a completely different hedgehog? It can only better from here.