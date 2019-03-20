See snake catchers remove 45 rattlesnakes under one house

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by CNET

Of course this happened in Texas, where everything is bigger.

The reptile specialists at Big Country Snake Removal shared a video on Facebook this week that will either fascinate you or give you nightmares, or both. Are you ready? Here it is in all its 18-minute-long glory.

Okay, here it is..... 45 rattlesnakes. Our day started off with a quick removal in Woodson, Texas. After the Woodson removal, we headed back south to a house between Baird and Albany. Due to the high winds, their tv/cable was acting up, so a gentleman crawled under to see what was going on. He saw a “few” snakes and quickly crawled out.... The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean.... My point is, we run into this scenario often, and people don’t think it can happen to them. As I stated in the teaser video, rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive- they care simply about survival. We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a “few.” 😜 The video will take over from here... If you’d like an inspection/removal, need rattlesnake avoidance training for your dog, or are interested in snake-proof fencing, please let me know. Posted by Big Country Snake Removal on Sunday, March 17, 2019

In case you don't have the guts to hit play, I'll tell you what it's all about. Residents of a house in Albany, Texas, called Big Country in after a man who lived there crawled under the house to try to fix the cable TV. He noticed a "few" venomous snakes and quickly beat it back to safety.

Big Country dove into the fray and discovered 45 rattlesnakes, big and small, lounging under the house. "The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean," says Big Country.

The video is a fascinating meditation on bravery and snake-catching skill, all of which takes place in a cramped crawlspace. The main tool Big Country uses is a long snake tong that has a grabber on one end.

We last caught up with Big Country for a 23-snake capture in 2017. The company relocates the snakes it catches, so this latest batch will get to start new lives far away from anybody's house.

And just in case you were wondering, "rhumba" is the collective noun for a group of rattlesnakes. We can use it in a sentence: A crew of courageous catchers relocated a rhumba of raucous rattlers.