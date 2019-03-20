Of course this happened in Texas, where everything is bigger.
The reptile specialists at Big Country Snake Removal shared a video on Facebook this week that will either fascinate you or give you nightmares, or both. Are you ready? Here it is in all its 18-minute-long glory.
In case you don't have the guts to hit play, I'll tell you what it's all about. Residents of a house in Albany, Texas, called Big Country in after a man who lived there crawled under the house to try to fix the cable TV. He noticed a "few" venomous snakes and quickly beat it back to safety.
Big Country dove into the fray and discovered 45 rattlesnakes, big and small, lounging under the house. "The interesting thing here was they only see a few each year, their yard was very well kept and their house was nice and clean," says Big Country.
The video is a fascinating meditation on bravery and snake-catching skill, all of which takes place in a cramped crawlspace. The main tool Big Country uses is a long snake tong that has a grabber on one end.
We last caught up with Big Country for a 23-snake capture in 2017. The company relocates the snakes it catches, so this latest batch will get to start new lives far away from anybody's house.
And just in case you were wondering, "rhumba" is the collective noun for a group of rattlesnakes. We can use it in a sentence: A crew of courageous catchers relocated a rhumba of raucous rattlers.
Discuss: See snake catchers remove 45 rattlesnakes under one house
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.