Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

I'm in awe. I like to think I have pretty good reflexes, but I don't think I could top the sheer power, grace and accuracy YouTube user sirsammy 15 displayed by catching a flying cell phone during a roller-coaster ride.

Sirsammy 15 is Samuel Kempf of New Zealand, as identified in an article by Stuff. Kempf posted a video on Wednesday showing himself riding the Shambhala roller coaster at PortAventura World park in Spain.

The highlight happens when Kempf snatches another passenger's flying phone out of the air with his right hand. I recommend viewing this part frame by frame. You can see his eyes spotting the phone and his extension as he reaches for it. NFL wide receivers should take notes on his form.

Kempf's reaction of sheer joy and celebration is worth sticking around for. He reunited the phone with its owner after the ride.

This achievement of human agility didn't happen entirely by accident. Kempf plays on a team for fistball, a volleyball-like sport. Stuff previously caught up with Kempf before his team headed to the World Fistball Championships in Switzerland in August.

Shambhala is not a kiddie ride. It's a hypercoaster that once reigned as the fastest and tallest in Europe up until mid-2018. It reaches a speed of 83 mph (134 km/h).

This is a good reminder to secure all your personal electronics before climbing aboard a roller coaster. But in case you don't, here's hoping you have Samuel Kempf sitting behind you.