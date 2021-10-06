Nintendo Switch OLED review Twitch leak Facebook whistleblower Metroid Dread Nobel Prize in chemistry Apple-Dell deal could have changed history

See Peter Dinklage play Cyrano de Bergerac in new trailer for musical film

Directed by Joe Wright, Cyrano hits theaters in December. The film's soundtrack was written and composed by The National's Bryce and Aaron Dessner.

Cyrano

Peter Dinklage in the upcoming film Cyrano.

 Screenshot by Abrar Al-Heeti/CNET

"The world will never accept someone like me, and a tall, beautiful woman," Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage says in a new trailer for the film Cyrano. He plays titular character Cyrano de Bergerac, who's trying to win the heart of Roxanne, played by Haley Bennett. The problem is, Roxanne has her sights set on newcomer Christian, played by Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Throughout the trailer, which dropped Wednesday, we get a peek at the elaborate dance numbers, gripping sword fights and powerful vocals featured in the musical film. 

"Experience the greatest love story ever told," the Twitter account for Cyrano posted Wednesday morning, along with the new clip.

The film's soundtrack was written and composed by The National's Bryce and Aaron Dessner, with lyrics from Matt Berninger and composer Carin Besser.

Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright (Pride & Prejudice, Atonement) and lands in theaters in December. 