See Nicolas Cage Play Himself in Bonkers Action Movie Trailer

Cage and Pedro Pascal face off in action-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

Richard Trenholm headshot
Richard Trenholm

If you thought Nicolas Cage's career has always skirted dangerously close to self-parody, then get a load of this: Cage plays himself in a bonkers new action movie called The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and here's the trailer (with bad words).

The Oscar-winning star of The Rock, Con Air and Leaving Las Vegas plays a loosely fictionalized actor named Nick Cage who faces a crisis and quits acting, only to be offered a million bucks to turn up at a party for a rich fan. Played by Pedro Pascal, this mysterious fan turns out to be more of an obsessive -- complete with an impressive collection of memorabilia from Cage's (real-life) career. But when the CIA gets involved, it looks like the new best friends are heading for, wait for it, a face-off...

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent also stars Sharon Horgan, Ike Barinholtz, Lily Sheen, Neil Patrick Harris, and Tiffany Haddish. It's directed by Tom Gormican from a script he co-wrote with Kevin Etten. The Cage fight hits theaters April 22.

