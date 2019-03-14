NASA television will livestream the launch of the Expedition 59 crew to the International Space Station on Thursday.

The crew includes a NASA astronaut and Russian cosmonaut who saw their previous attempt to visit the ISS aborted when an emergency maneuver violently swung them clear of catastrophe.

On Oct. 11, Nick Hague and Alexey Ovchinin made an uncontrolled "ballistic descent" back toward Earth after their Soyuz rocket's first-stage boosters failed to separate properly. The onboard computer automatically triggered an escape motor that basically shoots the Soyuz crew capsule to the side and out of harm's way.

After making it safely to the ground, Hague described the escape maneuver as "fairly aggressive but fleeting."

The Soyuz has been the only vehicle capable of delivering crew to the ISS since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, but that could soon change. SpaceX completed its first uncrewed demonstration mission using its Crew Dragon spacecraft Friday. The first crewed flight of the new capsule to the ISS could take place in July. Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is also set to undertake its first demonstration flights soon.

After a brief investigation, the Soyuz flew again for the first time following the accident on Dec. 3, carrying the current crew to the ISS. Now Hague and Ovchinin, along with NASA's Christina Koch, will launch on Thursday, March 14 aboard another Soyuz to join them.

The launch is set for 12:14 p.m. PT from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The trio is scheduled to arrive at the space station six hours later.

"After the most recent launch that wasn't very successful we have talked to psychologists," Ovchinin told the Russian news agency TASS. "We had some chat sessions and as far as I understand, all of us were relieved that we were fine. I believe this time we'll succeed."

The launch will air on NASA TV and the agency's YouTube channel March 14, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. PT. Coverage of the hatch opening and welcome of the new crew members is set for 7:30 p.m PT. You can follow along from this page via the video embed at the top.