Marvel's chief creative officer Kevin Feige may be one of the most powerful people in the superhero movie business in real life, but on The Simpsons, he'll be a supervillain who looks a lot like The Avengers' baddie Thanos.

Feige is voicing the character Chinnos, a parody of Avengers: Endgame's Thanos, in the upcoming Simpsons episode called Bart the Bad Guy.

The episode makes fun of the secrecy behind Marvel movies, and the studio's efforts to keep fans from finding out spoilers, according to Variety on Thursday.

In the episode, Bart Simpson accidentally sees the new Vindicator superhero movie before it debuts and uses the top secret movie details to become the villain Spoiler-Boy.

Vindicator movie executives (voiced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo) try to prevent Bart from using those plot-spoiling powers to ruin the surprise plot of the movie, mainly Chinnos using the Doomsday app on his phone that can "restart this planet in flames as a utopia."

The Simpsons episode also features Avengers actor Cobie Smulders and Saturday Night Live actor Taran Killam and guest stars the movie's fictional superheroes Hydrangea and Airshot.

The Simpsons episode "Bart the Bad Guy" airs on March 1 on Fox.