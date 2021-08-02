See Mark Hamill on set of The Mandalorian as Luke Skywalker

Disney Plus

Disney just released its trailer for new content hitting the streamer in August and, among the clips of What If...? and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, came a peek at Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Specifically, the documentary special covering the season 2 finale, in which Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker.

The trailer gives a first look at Hamill on set, cradling Grogu (formerly known as Baby Yoda), without the controversial de-aging visual effects. The clip starts at 0:54 and ends at 0:58.

Yes, it's tiny. But an interesting first look, especially given the recent revelation that Lucasfilm gave deepfake YouTuber Shamook a gig on its Industrial Light and Magic visual effects team, after his video fixing the de-aging job on Hamill went viral.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian is a documentary series consisting of 10 episodes. The first eight went behind the scenes of season 1 of the Star Wars series, and the latter two episodes are specials about season 2. Making of Season 2 is already out and Making of the Season 2 finale, featuring Hamill, releases on Aug. 25.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is looking at a 2022 release. Before that, spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett should be hitting Disney Plus later this year.