See the 'Jumanji' reboot early, if you have Amazon Prime

Frank Masi

Welcome to the jungle, Amazon Prime customers: if you're signed up to the subscription service you can be first to see the new "Jumanji" movie.

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black as kids sucked into a magical video game. For one night only, US Prime subscribers will be able to see the film on 8 December, well over a week ahead of the 20 December general release. If you have Prime you can buy up to 10 tickets for screenings at selected Regal, ArcLight, National Amusements or AMC theaters.

Funnily enough, it's not actually produced by Amazon. Amazon-funded films such as Oscar-winning "Manchester By The Sea" and "You Were Never Really Here" get limited theatrical runs before they're made available on the Prime Video streaming service, but this is the first time a movie is being made available specifically to Prime customers.

Amazon has yet to confirm if the offer will be available in other countries where Prime is available.