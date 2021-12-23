Joseph Gordon-Levitt is super-pumped in the trailer for Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, a new Showtime series coming in February. Gordon-Levitt plays former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick in the show, which is based on the book by New York Times reporter Mike Isaac. In the trailer, he's full-on committed to the idea that the ride service can change everything.

"We can conquer the world," he shouts in the trailer, while Uber co-founder Bill Gurley (the amazing Kyle Chandler) is well aware his partner is a problem. "Travis is a liability," Chandler's character says grimly. Buckle in, riders, this one is going to get bumpy -- especially since we know what eventually happened with the controversial Kalanick, who resigned from the company under pressure in 2017.

Uma Thurman plays Arianna Huffington, the Huffington Post founder and Uber board member. Hank Azaria of The Simpsons plays Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Although Super Pumped is the title of Isaac's Uber book, if the show continues, it will focus on a different business drama each season.

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber premieres on Showtime on Feb. 27.