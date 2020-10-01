See Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on SNL

NBC

After Tuesday's memorable meme-spouting presidential debate, we now have a slightly different event featuring Joe Biden. Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph are set to play the Democratic presidential nominee and running mate Kamala Harris on the upcoming season of SNL.

The live sketch show dropped a teaser ahead of Saturday's premiere.

Ladies and gentlemen…

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020

The teaser doesn't feature Carrey's Biden voice, so get pumped for that. Meanwhile, Carrey's makeup and wardrobe team deserve props for transforming him into the 77-year-old Biden. In September, SNL announced Carrey had been cast in the role -- which he was keen to take on.

"There was some interest on his part, and then we responded, obviously, positively," SNL producer Lorne Michaels told Vulture. "But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He will give the part energy and strength, and hopefully, it's funny."

Rudolph has played California Sen. Harris before on SNL, to Harris' approval. "That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl? That girl was me," Harris tweeted last September.

Saturday Night Live will kick off season 46 on NBC on Oct. 3. Chris Rock will host, with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion.