See Jared Leto's creepy Joker look in Justice League Snyder Cut

Batman's nemesis, Joker, has come a long way from Cesar Romero's 1960s version, where the makeup artists just smeared white makeup over the actor's mustache. On Tuesday, Vanity Fair revealed two exclusive images of actor Jared Leto as Joker in the upcoming Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie, and the clown prince of crime looks like someone you wouldn't want to meet in a dark alley.

One image is a close-up of Joker's face. In the second, Joker is wearing a shredded-looking hospital gown, and looks like he escaped from an asylum. Snyder tells the magazine that in some scenes, Joker wears law enforcement badges, which Snyder calls his "trophies," presumably from murders the villain's committed.

Justice League came out in 2017. Snyder left the director role after the death of his daughter earlier that year, and Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film. Since then, fans have clamored to see Snyder's take on the movie, and they'll get that chance on March 18, when the Snyder Cut comes to HBO Max.

Joker is not in the Whedon film, and Snyder tells Vanity Fair he originally thought he'd use Joker in a later DC film, but asked for additional photography to fit the classic villain into the Snyder Cut.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Snyder announced that a trailer for the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be revealed on Feb. 14.