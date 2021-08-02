Enlarge Image Roscosmos

Last week, the International Space Station welcomed a new Russian-built laboratory module. It docked on Thursday, but later "inadvertently and unexpectedly" fired its thrusters, throwing the station out of orientation. That was a worrisome event, but everything is fine in orbit now and we have our first look inside the troublemaker module.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy posted a video on Friday giving an inside look at Nauka, which will be used as a science lab, a docking port for spacecraft and an airlock for spacewalking cosmonauts.

Pyotr Dubrov and I welcome everyone from our new module #Nauka!



We will conduct a more detailed tour soon. pic.twitter.com/4J5GoOjzJq — Oleg Novitskiy (@novitskiy_iss) July 31, 2021

Novitskiy and cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov, who both appear in the video, are two of seven crew members currently on the ISS. There are also representatives from NASA, the European Space Agency and Japan's space agency JAXA.

Nauka's thruster issue pushed back the launch of Boeing's uncrewed Starliner test flight to the ISS. A Roscosmos statement called out a "short-term software failure" as the reason for the thrusters incident. Thrusters located elsewhere on the station helped to correct the problem.

The hatch opening and tour is a sign that it's back to business as usual on the ISS after the dramatic occurrence last week.

